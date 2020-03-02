Advisory Research Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,339.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $903.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,465.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.87. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.