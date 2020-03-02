Advisory Research Inc. Sells 146,418 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.7% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $373.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

