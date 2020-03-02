Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of RTN opened at $188.56 on Monday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.