Advisory Research Inc. Sells 28,695 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,695 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $163.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.67. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

