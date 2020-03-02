Advisory Research Inc. Sells 31,030 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the period. Store Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.36% of Store Capital worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

