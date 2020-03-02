Advisory Research Inc. Sells 481,025 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481,025 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.55% of Avnet worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $30.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. Avnet has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

