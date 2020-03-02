Advisory Research Inc. Sells 68,052 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,052 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Armstrong World Industries worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

NYSE:AWI opened at $100.15 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

