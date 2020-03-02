Advisory Research Inc. Sells 681,790 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681,790 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.48% of Hilltop worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

