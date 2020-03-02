Advisory Research Inc. Sells 7,048 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.16 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

