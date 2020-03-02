Advisory Research Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.92.

Home Depot stock opened at $217.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average is $227.33. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.