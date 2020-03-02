Advisory Research Inc. Sells 91,689 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,689 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

