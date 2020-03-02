Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 459,269 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.