Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Enstar Group worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $178.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

