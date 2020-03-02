Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €690.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €690.00 ($802.33) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €810.71 ($942.69).

