Adzcoin (ADZ) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $74,302.00 and $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.