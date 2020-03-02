aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $53.37 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $53.37 million and approximately $60.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, BigONE, ABCC and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Tokenomy, BCEX, IDEX, Bithumb, ABCC, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Allbit, OKEx, BigONE, Binance, DDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

