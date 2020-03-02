Aeon (AEON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $365.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. In the last week, Aeon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00767637 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003339 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001947 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

