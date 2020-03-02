Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 12,870,000 shares. Currently, 31.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 938,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

AERI stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $789.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 582,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

