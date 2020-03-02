Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Achieves $52.05 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, Tokenomy and FCoin. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $52.05 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000648 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 102.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,681,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,860,498 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Binance, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gate.io, Crex24, Zebpay, HADAX, OOOBTC, Koinex, Bithumb, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Liqui, OKEx, DragonEX, BigONE, FCoin, Radar Relay and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

