Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.40. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $14.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $14.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $16.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,694. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In other news, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.87 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,474,725. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

