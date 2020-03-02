AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Insider Acquires £24,996.78 in Stock

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) insider Mark Chambers acquired 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,996.78 ($32,881.85).

Shares of AFHP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 348 ($4.58). 259,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761. AFH Financial Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.49. The company has a market cap of $149.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

