AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 246.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of AFLAC worth $127,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

NYSE AFL traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. 6,555,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,431. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

