AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,177 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of AFLAC worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AFLAC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 277,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

