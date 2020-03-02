Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Aggreko (LON:AGK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 851.11 ($11.20).

Shares of AGK opened at GBX 669.60 ($8.81) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 793.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 808.35. Aggreko has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

