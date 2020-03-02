Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,991 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,249 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,461,000.

Several research firms have commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

