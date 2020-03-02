Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,063,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,328 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936 over the last 90 days.

A stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

