Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.46.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $23,874,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.