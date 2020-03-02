Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:AEM traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$63.91. 817,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,124. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$53.23 and a 52 week high of C$86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.02. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,452,779.30. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.61, for a total value of C$816,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at C$2,179,471.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532 and have sold 78,300 shares worth $6,249,606.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.