AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0036 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Allcoin, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $44,781.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00482910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.13 or 0.06432585 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030235 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011348 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, Bibox, Bit-Z, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

