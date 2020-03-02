Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) PT Lowered to

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIMT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of AIMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 48,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,069. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

