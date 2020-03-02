Aion Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Koinex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and $7.69 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Koinex, Kyber Network, BitForex, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

