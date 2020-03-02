Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.00 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day moving average is $229.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.