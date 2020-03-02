AirSwap Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Liqui, Kyber Network and Huobi. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gatecoin, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, AirSwap and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

