Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 69,777 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 56.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,813. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.