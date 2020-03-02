Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) CFO Sells $60,691.20 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. 1,941,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.