Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Michel Dahan Sells 6,972 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 1,941,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 585,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

