Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.77 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after buying an additional 379,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.