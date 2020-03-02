Akroma (AKA) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,876.00 and $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02572802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00093422 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.