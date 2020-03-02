Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $80,609.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.02895256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00137088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.