AlarmCom Hldg Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlarmCom in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ALRM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

ALRM opened at $48.25 on Monday. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 70.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

