Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

