Alaska Permanent Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 3.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.50% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 242.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

