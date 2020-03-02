Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $12.68 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

