Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $53.42 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,466 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

