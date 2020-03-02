Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $56.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $56,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.