Alaska Permanent Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $101,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $86.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

