Alaska Permanent Capital Management Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after buying an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 358,215 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,824,000 after buying an additional 230,857 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

