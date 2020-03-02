Alaska Permanent Capital Management Takes $2.03 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $68.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

