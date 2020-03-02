Alaska Permanent Capital Management Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 314,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,787,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,041,000 after buying an additional 214,368 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $117.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.