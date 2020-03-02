Alaska Permanent Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,191,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,619,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $70.58 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.